The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-image

Galway businessman accuses Mexican government of intimidation

By GBFM News
December 30, 2016

Time posted: 10:07 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Declan Ganley is accusing the Mexican government of intimidation over a recent legal threat.

Earlier this month, a Mexican minister vowed to sue Declan Ganley for defamation.

His firm Rivada Networks was excluded from bidding for Mexico’s 7 billion dollar state-backed mobile network last month.

Ganley’s company alleges this was a ‘stitch up.’

According to the Irish Times, Monica Aspe from the Mexican department of telecommunications says Mexico will sue Mr Ganley personally in the US over what she described as “false” allegations.

In the meantime, Rivada is suing in Mexico to be readmitted to the tender process for the mobile network contract.

To date, the company has not been served with any papers in relation to any defamation action.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
