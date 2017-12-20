15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway business owners urged to be alert as fake fifty euro notes circulating

By GBFM News
December 20, 2017

Time posted: 2:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Business owners across Galway are being urged to be vigilant after fake fifty euro notes were handed in to a number of shops in the city and Loughrea.

Loughrea Chamber of Commerce says a number of dud notes have been circulating in the town in recent days.

Fake fifties have also been discovered in the city centre, and the public and business owners are urged to be careful when accepting larger notes.

Joe Carroll of OMG @ Zhivago on Shop Street says retailers should take the time to check large notes.

