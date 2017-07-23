15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Galway builder takes legal action over former Crown Control site in Mervue

By GBFM News
July 23, 2017

Time posted: 11:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based builder JJ Rhatigan has filed legal papers against NAMA over the unfinished former Crown Control site in the city.

In 2006, the City Council gave the go-ahead for the Mervue site to be developed into the largest commercial project the city had ever seen.

When it was given the green light in 2006, plans for the Crown Square Plaza included 134 apartments, eight large retail units, motor showroom, mini-warehouse, public square and supermarket on a 57, 000 sqm site.

Now, over ten years later, the site continues to sit idle – little more than an extensive hole in the ground surrounded by hoarding in the ownership of state agency NAMA.

Galway contractor JJ Rhatigan has now filed legal papers in response to a High Court challenge filed by liquidators acting on behalf of NAMA.

KPMG are seeking vacant possession of the land in Mervue, which is currently being used by JJ Rhatigan – who originally took on the project on behalf of another company prior to the recession.

According to the Sunday Business Post, it’s understood that JJ Rhatigan has made a commercial proposal to NAMA to resume work on the project.

This time last year, City Councillors voted to remove a 20 percent residential cap imposed on the site by the City Development Plan.

It’s believed the removal of this cap is a critical step forward in ensuring the viability of any future development of the site.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 23rd July, 2017  
Galway Minor Hurlers Book Place In All-Ireland Semi-Final
July 23, 2017
IDA chief makes plea over Apple data centre in Athenry
July 23, 2017
Transport Minister to visit Connemara to inspect N59 first hand
July 22, 2017
Gardai investigate serious assault on Inis Mór

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 23, 2017
Two Galway Boxers Guaranteed At Least Bronze At European Schoolboy Championships
July 23, 2017
Galway Senior Footballers Book Quarter Final Date With Kerry
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK