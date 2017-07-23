Galway builder takes legal action over former Crown Control site in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based builder JJ Rhatigan has filed legal papers against NAMA over the unfinished former Crown Control site in the city.

In 2006, the City Council gave the go-ahead for the Mervue site to be developed into the largest commercial project the city had ever seen.

When it was given the green light in 2006, plans for the Crown Square Plaza included 134 apartments, eight large retail units, motor showroom, mini-warehouse, public square and supermarket on a 57, 000 sqm site.

Now, over ten years later, the site continues to sit idle – little more than an extensive hole in the ground surrounded by hoarding in the ownership of state agency NAMA.

Galway contractor JJ Rhatigan has now filed legal papers in response to a High Court challenge filed by liquidators acting on behalf of NAMA.

KPMG are seeking vacant possession of the land in Mervue, which is currently being used by JJ Rhatigan – who originally took on the project on behalf of another company prior to the recession.

According to the Sunday Business Post, it’s understood that JJ Rhatigan has made a commercial proposal to NAMA to resume work on the project.

This time last year, City Councillors voted to remove a 20 percent residential cap imposed on the site by the City Development Plan.

It’s believed the removal of this cap is a critical step forward in ensuring the viability of any future development of the site.