DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 7: Peter McDonagh (R) and Dean Byrne (L) during their Irish welterweight title fight on The Second Coming boxing bill at the National Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Galway Born Boxer Peter McDonagh On Verge Of European Title Fight

By Sport GBFM
February 1, 2017

Time posted: 4:20 pm

Galway Born Boxer Peter McDonagh could find himself in the reckoning for a European Title Fight in the near future if he wins his next fight on Saturday the 11th of February.

The three weight Irish Champion and Current Irish Welterweight Champion faces a Polish opponent in Surrey.

McDonagh has also thrown down a challenge to UFC great ‘The Notorious’ to prove he has the right to face boxing’s former pound-for-pound king.

Peter has been speaking to John Mulligan about Saturday’s fight and his challenge to McGregor

