Galway Born Boxer Peter McDonagh On Verge Of European Title Fight

Galway Born Boxer Peter McDonagh could find himself in the reckoning for a European Title Fight in the near future if he wins his next fight on Saturday the 11th of February.

The three weight Irish Champion and Current Irish Welterweight Champion faces a Polish opponent in Surrey.

McDonagh has also thrown down a challenge to UFC great ‘The Notorious’ to prove he has the right to face boxing’s former pound-for-pound king.

Peter has been speaking to John Mulligan about Saturday’s fight and his challenge to McGregor