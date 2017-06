Galway defeated Roscommon by 1-13 to 1-7 in the Connacht Minor Football Semi-Final played on Wednesday last in Pearse Stadium

Here is another chance to hear the the commentary of that win with Ollie Turner, Frank Morris and Kevin Dwyer

Galway will face Sligo in the Connacht Final on July the 9th in Pearse Stadium. Throw in at 12 Noon.