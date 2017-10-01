Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack in contention in Irish Mid Am

Two sensational rounds in the sixties have catapulted Greystones’ Alan Condren to the top of the leaderboard at the Irish Mid-Amateur Championship at Clandeboye (Dufferin).

Having opened with a 66 this morning (-5) the 2015 Leinster Mid-Am champion carded a second round of 68 to sit on 8-under par for the championship with one round to go.

Condren enjoys a six stroke lead over Mark Duffy of Naas while Lurgan’s David Sutton who had a top-three finish in last year’s championship sits in third on one-under par.

34 players qualified for Sunday’s final round.

Irish Mid-Amateur Championship

At Clandeboye (Dufferin)

Scores after Round Two

134A Condren (Greystones), 66, 68

140M Duffy (Naas), 70, 70

141D Sutton (Lurgan), 73, 68

143J Carvill (Banbridge), 70, 73

144D O’Driscoll (Ballybunion), 74, 70; R Cannon (Balbriggan), 72, 72; J Mulready (Castle), 72, 72; S Miskelly (Knock), 71, 73; E McCormack (Galway Bay), 69, 75

145P Sheehan (Ballybunion), 75, 70

147C Moulds (Lisburn), 73, 74

148P Connolly (Killeen Castle), 79, 69; A Hopley (Clandeboye), 74, 74; B Best (Rathmore), 73, 75; J Greene (Portmarnock), 70, 78

149D McCusker (Moyola Park), 78, 71; T O’LEARY (Rosslare), 77, 72; R Connolly (Grange), 73, 76

151S STEVENSON (Co. Armagh), 77, 74; P Murphy (Mourne), 76, 75; C MURPHY (Clandeboye), 75, 76; R Symington (Lisburn), 72, 79

152R Leonard (Banbridge), 80, 72

153S Adamson (Royal Belfast Golf Club), 79, 74; N BOYD (Donaghadee), 78, 75

154G McAuley (Dunmurry), 74, 80

155G Moore (Lurgan), 78, 77

156P Flynn (Tramore), 81, 75; P Murray (Clontarf), 76, 80; P Dean (Malone), 76, 80; B Scullion (Lurgan), 75, 81

157M Alvarez (Spain), 78, 79; J HEASLIP (Ballyclare), 77, 80; T Gilliland (Knock), 74, 83

MISSED CUT

158C CONATY (The Royal Dublin), 82, 76; G Kelly Jnr (Bright Castle), 79, 79; L Mulligan (Edmondstown), 79, 79

159G McKENNA (Fortwilliam), 81, 78; R Williams (Naas), 78, 81

160A Norrby (Lisburn), 82, 78; D Hogan (Killeen), 82, 78; M Wylie (Lurgan), 79, 81

161A Meharg (Bright Castle), 81, 80; T Mcclements (Clandeboye), 80, 81; S MAGEE (Lurgan), 79, 82

162G McNally (Lurgan), 82, 80

163W Doggart (Clandeboye), 81, 82

164I Smyth (Clandeboye), 84, 80

166E O’Neill (Howth), 86, 80

WDW McCULLY (Donaghadee), 76, WD; D Lowry (Corrstown), 76, WD; J Lyons (Galway), 83, WD

NRM McAvoy (Lurgan); P Gallagher (Mourne)

RTDL McMillan (Slievenamon)

NSN Simpson (Kirkistown Castle); D Egan (Dunmurry Springs)

RTDS Hogan (Nenagh)

NSA Adair (Carnalea)

RTDT Spence (Clandeboye)​

NSM Crowe (Elm Park)