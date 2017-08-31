15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Baybes Return Home Following New Round Ireland Race Record

By Sport GBFM
August 31, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

The Galway Baybes of Joanne Murphy, Brid Naughton, Karen Cassidy and Marie Boyle finished the Round Ireland Race in the early hours of this morning following 90 hours of continuous racing around the Island of Ireland. What’s More, they set an new Irish Record, finishing in a time of 81 Hours and 13 Minutes., averaging 27.26 Km/h for the 2150Km Race.

Joanne, Brid and Karen joined John to speak of the race, their achievement and also had a special word for their team mate Marie Boyle who had to return home following the passing of her father.

Galway Baybes Crew and Riders, missing from the photo Aoife Naughton and Pat Down. Photo Credit Michal Dzikowski

Galway Bay FM All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview From Loughrea

