“Galway Baybes” Bid To Challenge Race Around Ireland Record

A Team of Four Cyclists from Galway will set out in August to challenge one of the toughest endurance races in the World.

The Race Around Ireland is an ultra distance cycling event, offering amateur leisure or elite professional cyclists the adventure of a lifetime.

It is a non-stop cycle, which starts in Trim, Co. Meath on August 27th, will take the riders on a route around the island of Ireland, past some of Ireland’s most historic sights.

What is different about this event is that it is non-stop. Solo riders will spend up to 22 hours on their bikes, while the teams rotate as part of a relay, for 24 hours a day. They only have 5 days to finish.

It is listed as one of the World’s Toughest Endurance Events, and the heroes of this event are the amateur riders who get an opportunity to compete in this Irish Event with elite riders from all over the world, while endeavouring to finish this mammoth adventure in the allotted time.

The team, known as the “Galway Baybes” will attempt to break the women’s relay record for the event.

Joanne Murphy, one of the Baybes, joined John on Over The Line shortly after the team was launched. They also spoke about different events coming up in the Triathlon World including the forthcoming Lough Cutra Triathlon.