The Time Machine – with Vin Maharaj

1st January 2018

A weekly visit back to the music of a selected year from, but not limited to, the 80’s & 90’s. Every show features an eclectic mix of music exclusively from a named selected year, along with related music and pop culture titbits. This week we take a special look back to the Number 1 songs for a handful of years between 1955 and 1985.