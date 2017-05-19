Galway Bay Online – The OB Show May 2017

The OB Show – with Diarmuid Keaney

May 2017

In this podcast, Diarmuid talks to Jimmy Griffin of Griffins Bakery, Shop Street about the Bakery Business, representing Ireland, and Jimmy’s other interests such as flying at the Galway Flying Club and his keen interest in Judo. Jimmy also talks about a horrific attack he experienced while diving in Killary fjord where he was thrown around like a rag doll – the story made world headlines. Jimmy talks about how he has turned the experience into a positive one and has bounced back with his world famous 2m long Conger Bread made to look like a Conger Eel. We also catch up with some lovely tourist customers in the Tea Rooms and talk to Lorraine the Tea Room Supervisor about their locally sourced meats and freshly baked products on the premises. Plenty of local chat about world famous experiences and work on the world stage, while blending it with a lovely mix of music from the 70s and 80s.