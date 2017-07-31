15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Bay Online – The OB Show July 2017

By GBFM Student
July 31, 2017

Time posted: 2:32 am

The OB Show – with Diarmuid Keaney

This month on the O.B. Show Diarmuid Keaney takes the show to the Punchestown Music Festival  at Punchestown Racecourse (Saturday 29th and Sunday the 30th) to sample many of the 70s and 80s legends performing over the weekend. The 70s and 80s music in the show is closely matched with artists performing at the festival. In the show, there are live links from the concert arena bringing you up to date information on the performances between acts. Diarmuid also meets up with one of the wonderful volunteers, called Freda, who assists the disabled attending the concert to ensure that everything runs smoothly while providing a high degree of care.  This O.B. Show promises to give you a taster for what was a wonderful festival and never before has there been a festival in Ireland so aligned with blend of 70s and 80s music typically experienced on the O.B. Show.

 

 

