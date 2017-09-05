Galway Bay Online-The OB Show (Sept 2017)

This month the OB Show travels East to Electric Picnic 2017 at Stradbally, Co. Laoise, to sample some of the atmosphere at this wonderful ever popular festival. Diarmuid Keaney catches up with a great artist called LAOISE just after her set at Body & Soul at Electric Picnic. LAOISE is an Irish electro-pop artist hailing from Galway. Her music incorporates elements of synth, soul and alternative pop. Then its straight over Mindfield to the Dublin Science Gallery marquee where Diarmuid catches up with Journalist Laura Byrne of Storyful who explains how this media company has revolutionised the news industry. We learn of how this media company works and how stories are verified and delivered from the front line of world events. Finally Diarmuid then gets to catch up with Olaf Tyaransen, a key contributor to Hotpress, in the Hotpress marquee. Olaf is well established as Ireland’s most adventurous and controversial writers and he tells of his experiences on the Hotpress stage over the three day festival. This show is packed with interesting interviews with a number of key players at Electric Picnic 2017. The interviews are delivered with a great blend of 70s & 80s music, much of which was performed live at ‘The Picnic’ by some of the headline acts, such as ‘Duran Duran’ and ‘The Pretenders’.

print