Wedding Bells – Just Married!

By Sinead Kennedy
May 31, 2017

Time posted: 2:37 pm

 Congratulations to our Bride and Groom – Shannon and Shane !

Getting ready to hit the road!

 

 

A special Traffic Update from Jon Richards -our Bride arrived in style and “Fr Ollie” Turner was ready to officiate

 

 

It wouldn’t be a Galway Wedding without a few tourist – Hello from Taiwan!!!!

 

Making the most of the fab dress, thanks to  Simply Weddings Bridal Boutique and that sharp suit from Corless Formal Wear,  and of course any excuse  for  a little ring shopping at Hartmanns Jewellers –  just some of the great sponsors of our €10,000 Wedding Bells Giveaway.

A huge thank you to all the sponsors of this fantastic promotion –   and the very best of luck to all of you  that have entered so far – you could be our €10,000 Wedding Bells Winnner!!!!  

      

 

 

And behind the scenes……….

 

Uncategorized
