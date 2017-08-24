15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow – Milltown

August 24, 2017

The Penultimate Summer Roadshow for 2017 came this morning from Milltown. Sheridans Bar and Lounge was the venue for a great morning of music and craic presented by Ollie Turner.

Tomorrow, the last Summer Roadshow comes from the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry.

 

 

 

Some Pictures Taken From Today:

 

 

 

 

 

Jim Carney, Anne Sheridan and Andrew Carney

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cathal Sheridan, proprietor, in between Fran and Tony Murphy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One of Milltown GAAs founding founders George Garvey with Ollie Turner

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ja Connolly and Padraig Coyne talking GAA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eva and Emer Leonard singing us out in Milltown with the Travelling Soldier

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ann and John Ryan of Ryans shop and Post Office and George Flannery of coffee.ie

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The legendary Sean Keane annd Anne Sheridan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Breda Hyland of Meals on Wheels and Charles Carne of the Defibrillator Group

 

 

