Ollie and the team are in Clifden for today’s Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow, broadcasting from EJ Kings in the heart of Clifden
Tomorrow, the team bring you the Roadshow from Oileann Arainn and will be broadcasting from the Aran Islands Hotel.
Time posted: 12:47 pm
