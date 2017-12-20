Galway Bay FM Sports Review of the Year

The Galway Bay FM sports team were joined by 200 guests in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa on Monday night to look back on and celebrate a famous year.

Pictured above are (Back l to r): David Burke (Galway hurlers), Adrian Morrissey (Liam Mellows), Pat Kelly (Horse Racing), Patrick Dempsey (Motorsport), Kieran Fitzgerald (Gaelic Football), Sean Canning (for son Joe – Hurling), Olivia Divilly (Ladies Football), Stevie Folan (Soccer), Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Handball); (Front l to r): Evan Molloy (for daughter Claire – Rugby), David Kitt (Golf), Emma Moore (Athletics), Tara Kenny (Camogie), Whitney Shepherd (Kickboxing), Dayna Finn (Basketball), Andrea Trill (Ladies Soccer) and Micheal Donoghue (Galway hurling manager).

Below are a selection of photos from the night:

Gordon Duane, Sean Walsh, Sean Canning, Niall Canavan, Micheal Donoghue, David Burke and Ollie Turner

Kieran Fitzgerald and family

Evan Molloy accepts a Galway Irish Crystal trophy for his daughter Claire from Shona O’Dwyer of sponsors St Jarlath’s Credit Union

Golfer David Kitt accepts his trophy from Peter Fallon, director with St Jarlath’s Credit Union

St Jarlath’s Credit Union CEO Mick Culkeen with Sean Canning

Kickboxing champion Whitney Shepherd receives her trophy from Michael Donoghue of St Jarlath’s Credit Union

Patrick Dempsey receives his Motorsport trophy from Peter Fallon

Horse trainer Pat Kelly with Mick Culkeen

Sarsfields and Galway camogie player Tara Kenny with Michael Donoghue

Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue with John Doyle of St Jarlath’s Credit Union

Liam Mellows chairman Brian Keville and captain Adrian Morrissey with Shane Morrissey (centre) of St Jarlath’s Credit Union

Kieran Fitzgerald with Mick Culkeen

Andrea Trill with Bernie Diskin of St Jarlath’s Credit Union

Galway and Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Footballer Olivia Divilly with Bernie Diskin

Galway hurling captain David Burke with Mick Culkeen

Tom Byrne (for his daughter Maggie) and Dayna Finn accept their Basketball trophies from Shane Morrissey

Athlete Emma Moore pictured with Anne Marie Creavan of St Jarlath’s Credit Union and her coach PJ Coyle

Handballer Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Josephine Glynn of St Jarlath’s Credit Union

John Doyle, Mick Culkeen and Barry Cullinane

Stevie Folan with Peter Fallon