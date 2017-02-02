15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

TOM WARD NEW

Galway Bay FM Sport Pays Tribute To The Late Tom Ward

By Sport GBFM
February 2, 2017

Time posted: 2:59 pm

Tom Ward (Centre) at a recent Photo Shoot of the Sports department at Galway Bay FM alongside Darren Kelly and Head of Sport Ollie Turner.

The Sports Department at Galway Bay FM were saddened to hear of the passing of colleague Tom Ward yesterday evening.

Tom was a long time presenter with Galway Bay Sport and will always be synonymous with the Sunday Evening Round Up.

Keith Finnegan and Head of Sport Ollie Turner were joined by Kevin Dwyer who had worked with Tom in the Sports Department of Galway Bay Fm and by Collette Kennedy Walsh who had worked with Tom in his role as a Teacher in St Cuan’s College Castleblakney.

The Sports Department of Galway Bay FM sends our deepest sympathies to Tom’s family and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

