Galway Bay FM Greyhound Selections

Here are George McDonagh’s tips for the weekend’s greyhound racing at Galway Greyhound Stadium

Friday (One days racing this week due to Rugby Match)

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A3 525 19:52=trap 1 BE SLOW VAN GOGH

RACE 2 THE RECENT TOTE RETURNS S8 350 20:07=TRAP 5 DROMINBOY PEG

RACE 3 TONIGHT’S TRIO POOLS A7 525 20:22=TRAP 3 BODYSHOP MACK

RACE 4 RACING NEXT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT S6 350 20:37=TRAP 2 WILLROSE BOLT

RACE 5 THE CORRIB PRINCESS A6 525 20:52=TRAP 4 PATS GOLD DREAM

RACE 6 FOLLOW US ON FACEOOK, TWITTER & INSTAGRAM A8 525 21:07=TRAP 6 BURNPARK LUDO

RACE 7 THE FOOD PACKAGES AT GALWAY A4 550 21:22=TRAP 4 MONROE SURVIVOR

RACE 8 THE ONLINE BOOKINGS A5 525 21:37=TRAP 6 HANOVER DEMON

RACE 9 THE RACE ENTRIES A4 525 21:52=TRAP 1 FANTASY BUTLER (NAP)

RACE 10 THE BARKING BUZZ APP A2 525 22:07=TRAP 5 MERCIFUL LAR

RACE 11 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A3 525 22:22=TRAP 1 HANOVER ME DA