Galway based tenancy protection service assists over 530 families

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Threshold Galway’s tenancy protection service helped over 1,000 people across the west avoid homelessness last year.

The service has launched its first annual report, which reveals that it worked with 534 households across Galway city and county, Mayo and Roscommon during 2016.

This resulted in over 400 children being protected against homelessness.

The report has been officially launched today at the Harbour Hotel in the city.

Threshold’s Regional Manager Diarmaid O’Sullivan says the service helps to ensure that tenants’ rights are respected.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne launched the report.

He says the housing crisis will not be solved until Galway’s demand for housing units is met.