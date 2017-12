Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based company, Supermacs, has posted rising profits and a significant increase in revenue.

The chain of fast food outlets, owned by Pat and Una McDonagh, saw profit before tax of 15.9 million euro in the year to the end of December 2016.

According to today’s Irish Times, this is an increase of almost 2 million euro on profits for the previous year and revenue has also risen by almost a fifth.

Supermacs employs 15 hundred people across the country.