The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway-based meat company set to buy rival brand

By GBFM News
July 4, 2017

Time posted: 9:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway meat processing company, Loughnane’s, is set to buy rival Rudd’s from the O’ Brien Fine Foods group.

Family-owned business, Seán Loughnane Galway Limited has agreed to buy Crinkle Fine Foods, which makes Rudd’s sausages and pudding.

The Consumer Protection Commission will have to approve the deal, before it can go ahead, according to today’s Irish Times.

Loughnane’s is based at Tuam Road in the city and employs 170 people.

Its most recent accounts show that the company earned almost 1.6 million euro profit on sales in 2015.

