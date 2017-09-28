Galway-based detectives monitoring suspected terrorist cell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Detectives in Galway are investigating a suspected terrorist group based in the west.

It’s understood the Isil cell is run by two Chechen brothers, who have been living in Ireland for several years.

According to today’s Irish Independent, gardaí have been monitoring the activities of the 8-man cell for a number of months.

The suspected Islamic extremists, who live in various rural locations, are being investigated for using An Post and courier services for ‘dummy runs’ to send items to the Middle East.

Detectives suspect that they have been sending small computer components to places such as Iraq and Syria in advance of possibly trying to send more sinister packages such as bomb components.

Detectives based within the Galway garda division are monitoring the group but the Special Detective Unit’s Counter-Terrorism International Unit is also aware of the suspected terror cell.