Galway Based Boxer To Fight For Irish Middleweight Title

By Sport GBFM
May 24, 2017

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway based boxer Darren Cruise is to fight for the vacant Irish Middleweight Title on June the 24th when he faces Luke Keeler at the National Stadium in Dublin.

The title is currently held by Derry boxer Eamonn O’Kane who retired from boxing last year and this sets up a mouthwatering clash between the Roscommon born Cruise, who will be coming down from super middleweight, and Keeler.

Darren spoke to John Mulligan

Tickets are on sale now for the fight at the National Stadium on the 24th of June.

