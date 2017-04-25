15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway band wins at National Youth Music Awards

By GBFM News
April 25, 2017

Time posted: 5:58 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based band has won top prize at the Irish Youth Music Awards.

‘Liquid Space’ represented Youth Work Galway at the 10th annual awards ceremony held in Croke Park.

The band members are Samuel Thistletwaite from Gort, Charlie McCarthy from Spiddal, Graeme Porter from Salthill and Naoise Jordan Kavanagh from Rahoon.

They have won recording time in a recording studio and a full backline provided by Music Maker Dublin.

They will also have the opportunity to produce an album of their own original tracks.

