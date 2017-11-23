Galway Atlantaquaria wins national Ocean Hero award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Atlantaquaria has won a national Clean Coasts Ocean Hero award.

The title was given to the Salthill attraction to honour its contribution towards conserving the coastline.

The presence of marine litter in our oceans is a global concern, and Galway Atlantaquaria has organised several beach clean-ups in Salthill since it started participating in the Clean Coasts programme in 2002.

Galway Atlantaquaria has also been recognised for educating the public about the importance of marine conservation.