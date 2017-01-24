Galway Athletics Report

National Juvenile Cross Country Relays and Intermediate Cross Country Championships

The National Juvenile Cross Country Relays and Intermediate Cross Country championships were held in the superb setting of the Palace Grounds in Tuam last Sunday, and large crowds were in attendance to witness an exciting days cross country action.

Galway City Harriers’ girl’s squads took pride of place in the very competitive and exciting Juvenile Inter club relays, with gold for the U14 girls and bronze for the U12 girls teams. The U14 team of Gillian McGrath, Ciara Dunne, Eimear Rowe and Emma Moore produced a great display of team running; with anchor leg Moore finishing with an incredible run to move from third to first in the last 500m leg. The GCH U12 girl’s team of Ava McKeon, Isabella Burke, Leana Nic Dhonncha and Aoibhe Joyce secured a superb bronze in their event.

Galway County Men’s team secured prized bronze medals in a very high quality men’s Intermediate championships over a testing 8km circuit. The team were led home by Andrew O’Donnghaile of GCH in a fine eleventh spot, followed by Michael Flanagan of Tuam AC with a really impressive run in 36th, Sean Burke of Tuam in 41st, Lonan O Farrell of Castlegar AC 42nd, Paul Kearney, of Tuam 45th and Brian O Connor of GCH in 47th, who all packed well to ensure the bronze medal position for the squad. Tuam AC were 9th in the clubs section, with GCH 10th and Castlegar 12th.

Galway ladies squad just missed out on the podium, placing fourth county team in the Womens Intermediate race over 5km, and were led home by Eilis Ni Dhuill of GCH in 20th, followed by Clonliffe’s Tara Whyte in 25th, Jean O’Connor of GCH in 28th and Mags Sheridan also GCH in 38th while in the club event GCH placed sixth team, and Tuam AC were eighth club, led home by Anne Hession in 31st place.

National Combined Events

Conor Hoade of Craughwell AC took U14 Boys silver with a great performance in the National Indoor Combined Events in Athlone last weekend. Competing across five track and field disciplines, Hoade scored a whopping 2,358 points to take silver. Ryan McNelis of Athenry AC impressed, placing 4th in the Youth Men’s event, as did his clubmate Patrick Woleniuk, also placing 4th in the Junior Men, while Ellie Cronin of Craughwell AC was a fine 7th in the U15 girls. Peggy Higgins of Corofin AC continues to impress, taking Masters Ladies Over 50 gold.

International Athletics

Aisling Joyce of NUIG competed for the victorious U20 Women’s Irish squad at the Celtic International Cross Country meet in Cardiff, Wales this weekend. The event featured teams from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales at U17, 20 and 23 level across a series of races. Joyce placed19th overall in a solid performance for her on a strong Irish team

Fixtures

Coldwood 4 miles

The Coldwood 4 mile road race takes place Sunday January 29th next at 12 noon, and is a fundraiser for the local school. All welcome, including walkers and there are cash prizes for the winners. Entry is 15 euro.