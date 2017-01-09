Galway Athletics Report

A busy weekend of fixtures lies ahead on the local and National athletics calendar, with numerous Indoor and road races upcoming

Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships

The Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships take place on Sunday 15th January at the Athlone International Arena, from 9 am till 6pm. The County Championship provides a full indoor programme for Juvenile and senior athletes – including 60m sprints, sprint hurdles, 200m, 400/600 and 800m, 1000m Walk, 3000m, Shot, High Jump, Long Jump and Relays. All track events are electronically timed. Well over 600 athletes are expected to compete across 120+ events, from all clubs in the county, including many top Juveniles such as Emma Moore GCH, and Chloe Casey of Craughwell The senior 3000m is likely to be a highlight of the programme with many of Galway’s top senior and masters track runners looking to open their seasonal account with a good performance, including the likes of Joe Tannian, Jim Phelan, Brian O’Connor and Eamonn Hornibrook of GCH, and Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC in the men’s race, whilst in the ladies section, GCH duo Kathryn Casserly and Niamh Hennelly will be looking to lay down a marker for the coming season.

National Indoor League

GCH will attempt to once again secure a podium finish at the National Indoor League, following their second place finish last winter. Round One takes place in AIT Indoor Arena Saturday next, and GCH team manager Brendan Glynn has been busy assembling a very good squad once again, including the likes of Robert Meagher, Cillin Greene, Brendan Staunton, Henrique Novokolata and Cliff Jennings, who are all likely to score big points in the first round of competition

Tuam 8k

The Tuam Athletic Club Annual 8K Road Race will take place on Sunday 15th January 2017 at 2.30pm, on a fast course around the North Galway town

Almost 400 runners completed last year’s race with athletes travelling from across the country to compete in what is now a well renowned race on the athletics calendar. This year the likes of Matt Bidwell GCH, Feargal Walsh of Athenry, Rob Lennon of Castlegar, John Byrne of Mayo AC, and local athletes Brian Furey and Sean Burke are all likely to contest for honours.

There will be a wide range of category prizes for men and women in all age groups as well as the first 3 men and women and the first two teams of men and women. Prizes consist of generous cash prizes and trophies. The course has been accurately measured and is AAI permitted. After the race, runners can look forward to hot showers and post race refreshments in the Mercy Gym.

Online entries are now open at the Athletics Ireland Runzone website and some registrations will be available on the day.

Goal Mile Athenry

Athenry AC hosts a mile in aid of the charity Goal on Saturday 14th January next at 11am.

Registration will be available in Clarin College Gym in Athenry. Entry fee is €5 for individual or €10 for a family. Races start at 11:00am (in waves). Fastest runners will start first and these athletes will be timed. Joggers, walkers and families will follow.