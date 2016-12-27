Galway Athletics Report

Fields of Athenry 10k

The 15th annual edition of the Fields of Athenry 10k was held on a glorious day for running on St Stephens Day last. The race saw yet another victory for Rio Olympian Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrocks (his fifth in a row), in a time of 30.35, with Matt Bidwell of GCH running strongly to take second in 32.48, and Brian Furey of Rathfarnham AC third home in 33.12.First lady home was Loughrea native Laura Shaughnessy of DSD AC who took the women’s title in a superb new course record of 35:03. Second lady was Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC in 37.43, with Grainne Ni Uallachain of GCH third in 38.48.

Masters category winners were Clare Rowe GCH and Sean Burke of Tuam AC at O40 level, Eddie Newman and Carmel Brannigan GCH at O50, and Martin Kearney GCH and Judith Roche of Loughrea at O60.

Well over 1,000 athletes took to the fast and flat course, on what was a very well organized and successful 15th edition of the famous race, hosted by local club Athenry AC

Allianz Resolution Run 2017

The Resolution Run is a 5K road-race that takes place on 1st January- New Year’s Day next – at 12 noon in Galway City centre. The course starts at Nimmos Pier at the Claddagh and finishes at the Spanish Arch, passing the canals, cathedral, Shop street, Eyre Square and most of the city’s famous landmarks along the way on a fast and flat course. The race is AAI certified.

The race starts at 12 noon at Nimmos Pier by Claddagh Hall. Race number pickup is in the Claddagh at the hall beside the start line, between 10:15 and 11.45 on the morning of the race. Entries cost €18 on-line. There will be some entries available on the day at the rate of €20 and €15 for Juveniles (aged 16-17); however the race is limited to 500 entries. All entrants will receive a souvenir race towel, refreshments post-race and an official chip time.