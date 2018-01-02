Galway Athletics Report

Allianz Resolution Run 2018

Close on 300 runners took to the streets of Galway on New Year’s Day for the annual Resolution Run 5K road race, on a perfect winter’s day for running. Gary Thornton of GCH got his racing year off to a great start, storming to victory in a fast time of 15:03, followed home by top junior athlete Ben Ryan of Craughwell AC who ran 16:20, with Michael Kerrin also GCH third home in 17.03. First lady was Sinead Brody of GCH in 18:50, with Aisling Smyth of Bray second home in 19.16 and Athenry athlete Deirdre Brophy third in 19.26. First wheelchair athlete over the line was Craughwell AC’s Shauna Bocquet in a swift 16:20. The Masters prizes were taken by Michelle Lynch of GCH, Sean McDermott, Castlegar, Ian Egan (Tuam), Mary Molloy (GCH), Andy Talbot (CRH), and Judith Roche of Loughrea.

Indoor season

The Indoor Track and Field season has kicked off in earnest, and the North West Indoor games were held in Athlone IT last weekend with some encouraging Galway performances. Sean McDermott of Castlegar clocked 10.04 for 3000m in a season opener. Jerry Keary of Craughwell cleared 1.95 metres in the High Jump, while his clubmate Laura Cunningham won the women’s high jump event with a 1.55m clearance. Craughwell also had High Jump wins via Evan Hallinan who soared to victory with a 1.55m clearance in the U14 boys event and Jade Moorhead, who jumped a brilliant 1.50m PB to win the U14 girls event

The Galway indoors championships will be held over two days this year – Saturday and Sunday the 13th and 14th January. Clubs are reminded to ensure entries are in by next Friday 5th January.

Round One of the National Indoor League takes place 13th January. Galway City Harriers will field both Men’s and Ladies’ teams, led by Cliff Jennings and Majella Loftus respectively, and both squads have a number of talented athletes at their disposal such as Nicole King, Cillin Greene and Jack Dempsey among others.

International Cross Country

The prestigious IAAF Antrim International Cross-Country event takes place in Greenmount, Antrim on January 6th next. GCH Junior Men’s athletes Eanna Folan and Thomas McStay, and Caron Ryan Of Craughwell AC will compete for Irish Junior squads that will compete at the Celtic nations race in the event. Matt Lockett of GCH has been appointed team manager for the Irish U20 Men’s team.