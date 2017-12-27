Galway Athletics Report

The 16th annual edition of the Fields of Athenry 10k was held on a perfect day for running on St Stephens Day last. Irish international Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrocks AC returned for his sixth win in a row, a race record, in an excellent time of 30.21, with Keith Fallon of GCH running strongly to take second in 32.34, and Barry Donovan of Leevale AC of Cork third home in 32.42.First lady home was Athenry AC athlete Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC in 37.39, Colette Touhy of Mayo AC in second in 38.32, with Athenry native Sinead Brody of GCH third in 38.51.

Masters category winners were Deirdre Brophy of Athenry AC and Tim Jones of GCH at O40 level, Eddie Newman of Mullingar Harriers and Mary Kealy, Athenry AC at O50, and James Kenny and Mags Glavey of Mayo AC at O60 category. Ben Ryan took the Junior Men’s honours in a superb time of 33.41, with his sister Caron winning the Junior Ladies category. Cillian Dunne and Shauna Bocquet were the victors in the Wheelchair race.

Well over 1,000 athletes took to the fast and flat course, on what was a very well organized and successful 16th edition of the famous race, hosted by local club Athenry AC

Allianz Resolution Run 2018

The Resolution Run is a 5K road race that takes place on 1st January- New Year’s Day next – at 11.30 am in Galway City centre. The course starts at South park at the Claddagh and finishes at the Claddagh Hall, passing Wolfe Tone Bridge, Merchants Road, Dock road and routing back out to the Grattan Road /Promenade junction, before returning along Grattan to the finish at the Claddagh Hall, giving a very fast and flat course suitable for all. The race is AAI certified.

The race starts at 11.30 am. Race number pickup is in the Claddagh at the hall beside the start line, between 10:00 and 11.15 on the morning of the race. Entries cost €18 on-line. There will be some entries available on the day at the rate of €20 but the race is limited to 400 entries. All entrants will receive a souvenir race tee-shirt, refreshments post-race and an official chip time.

International Caps

Congratulations go to GCH Junior Men’s athletes Eanna Folan and Thomas McStay, and to Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC who were both selected for the Irish Junior squads that will compete at the IAAF Antrim International Cross Country event on January 6th next.