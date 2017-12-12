Galway Athletics Report

National 20k Race Walking Championships

Veronica Burke, of Ballinasloe and District Athletic Club, secured a famous victory at the Irish Life Health National 20k Race Walking Championships at St Anne’s Park in Raheny last weekend, clocking 1:47:10 for victory. Burke pipped none other than the hugely talented Irish international Kate Veale, of West Waterford AC, who took second place, and the Ballinasloe native deserves great credit for winning National gold, on the back of a very dedicated and arduous training schedule.

National Juvenile Uneven Ages, and Novice Country Championships

The second major event of the cross country season, the National Juvenile Uneven Ages, and Novice Cross Country Championships, will be held in Waterford Institute of Technology this Sunday, on what is a hilly but fair course.

Several of Galway’s top Juvenile clubs and athletes will look to secure National medals, including the likes of Tuam AC, whose Under 11 Boys team won silver last year and most of whom are eligible again.

Individually, Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC will target a high placing at U15 level, as will the likes of Ben Ryan and William Fitzgerald, also of Craughwell at U17 level. Their clubmate Caron Ryan will be fancied to run well in the U19 Girls after a strong run at the National Juniors recently.

At Senior level, GCH will have a strong Novice squad with Andrew O’Donnghaile, Joe Tannian, US student signing Talon Thompson, Neil Keane, Michael Kerrin and Niall Murphy all competing for the city team, and they will be in the hunt for team medals. Keith Fallon may return from the USA scholarship if commitments allow, while Kieran Staunton of Athenry AC will also run, after a strong 2.52 marathon in Dublin.

International news

Athenry AC ‘s Paul McNamara and Galway City Harriers coach Matt Lockett formed a major part of the Irish team management at the European Cross Country Championships in Slovakia on Sunday 10th December last. Lockett led the U20 men’s team to tenth team position, while McNamara, in his first year as High Performance Director for Athletics Ireland, will be satisfied particularly with the Senior Men’s fifth placing, and some encouraging Junior performances,