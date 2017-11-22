Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Primary Schools and Senior League Finals

The Connacht Primary Schools Finals and the last day of the Senior League races were held last Saturday 18th November, at St Brigid’s GAA grounds, Kiltoom, Roscommon, on an excellent rolling cross country course.

Galway athletes performed very well, with Aoibhe Joyce of Scoil Ide showing great determination to take the Connacht title in a highly competitive field in the 5th and 6th Class Girls race, while Scoil Caitriona Renmore’s Isabella Burke won the bronze medal behind Joyce.

Cian Halligan of St Patrick’s School and Tuam AC won the 3rd and 4th Class Boys race outright with a superb front running performance.

On the team front there was great success for Galway schools, as Bullaun National School won the 3rd and 4th Class Boys competition outright. Craughwell National school returned home with two team medals – their 3rd/4th Class girls team won team bronze and the 5th/6th Class Girls team won silver medals. Ballinderry National School won Silver in the 3rd/4th Class girl’s team category. Scoil Chroí Naofa Athenry won bronze in the 5th/6th Class Girls race

Castlegar AC took bronze team medals overall after three rounds of the Connacht Cross Country league. The squad included Paul Giblin, Sean McDermott, Stephen Casserly, Damian Ryan, Frank King and Raynal Browne. Damien Ryan of Castlegar AC took silver in the Novice Men’s race while Sean McDermott won Senior Men’s bronze after consistent running throughout the series. Neil Keane of GCH impressed on his cross country debut placing fifth overall in the Novice category with Michael Kerrin 4th in the Masters.

British and Irish Masters Cross Country

Two of Galway’s top veteran athletes, Martin McEvilly and Christine Kennedy, both of Galway City Harriers, ran for Ireland at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Derry. Kennedy finished third taking bronze in the M60 category, scoring on the Irish M60 women’s team which took second place. McEvilly finished seventh in the very competitive M65 category, scoring on the Irish M65 men’s team which claimed third position.

National Cross Country Championships

The highlight of the cross country season, National Juvenile Even Ages, Junior and Senior Cross Country Championships takes place in Abbotstown in Dublin next weekend and many Galway athletes will compete across the 10-race programme. GCH Junior Men’s squad will expect to challenge for honours, with the likes of Eanna Folan, James Frizzell, Joe Tannian and Michael Healy backed up by U18s Thomas McStay and Aaron Brennan all having potential to make the podium.

Galway Senior Men’s team is a strong one this year with new GCH signing Brendan McDonnell tipped to go close to the top ten in what is the most competitive race of the year in Ireland, with Andrew O’Donnghaile, John Moroney, Timmy Jones, Michael Kerrin, Brian O’Connor and Niall Murphy all also running from the city club. Tuam AC will field a club team and all will also run for the County squad, with Ian Egan, Sean Burke, Ger Hartnett and Paul Kearney competing, Castlegar AC add the strong running Stephen Casserly to the team and the squad is completed by Dublin based athletes Brian Furey, Vinnie McGuinness and Ciaran Diviney.

Galway ladies squad will look to Kathryn Casserly and Tara Whyte, Jane Ann Meehan and Tammie Corrigan to chase county medals over the 8k course.

Ballinderreen 10KM

Gary Thornton of GCH returned to action with a victory at South Galway AC’S annual 10km in Ballinderreen, which incorporated the Galway 10k Road race championships for 2017. Niall Shanahan of Limerick was second with an excellent run in 31.37, with Colm Turner also Limerick in 33.21, First lady home was Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC in a fast time of 37.04 with Barbara Dunne second running 38.34 and Hilkka Kronos of Limerick AC third in 40.05.

IUAA Road Relays

NUIG fielded a number of teams at the IUAA University Road Relays in Maynooth last weekend. NUIG Men’s A squad finished in seventh overall, with their B team in 17th. NUIG ladies led by Irish international Aisling Joyce placed 9th overall, with their B team placing 15th.

Galway City Harriers Fit for Life 10th Birthday

The GCH Fit4Life group celebrated its10-year anniversary last week, having been established by club supremo Bernie Kelly back in November 2007. The group has seen thousands of Galwegians take up and enjoy running in a group environment around the City and Westside/Newcastle areas in particular, and has been a huge success. The hugely dedicated Ms. Kelly continues to lead and organize the twice weekly sessions with a team of dedicated Group Leaders.