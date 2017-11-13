Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Primary Schools, Juvenile and Senior League Fixtures

The Connacht Primary Schools Finals and the last day of the Adult League races, have been refixed for Saturday 18th November, at St Brigids GAA grounds, Kiltoom, Roscommon, with a 12 noon start time

The Senior League will see the Ladies race over 4km, with the Men’s race over 8km, with this being the deciding event in the three race League series. GCH men’s team will be aiming to win the League title, and the likes of Neill Keane and Brian O Connor of the city club will be aiming for top six finishes individually.

British and Irish Masters Cross Country

Two of Galway’s top veteran athletes, Martin McEvilly and Christine Kennedy, both of Galway City Harriers will compete for Ireland at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International next Saturday in Derry. Both will expect to challenge for individual glory at the Gransha Park course.

Athenry AC 5km

Athenry AC hosted their annual Fit4Life 5km last Saturday 11th November, with Craughwell AC wheelchair athlete Shauna Bocquet first over the line in a fast time of 15.29.

Men’s race winner was Alberto Guerrero of GCH in 19.39, with Liam McDonagh second and Paul Whent third

First lady home was Eileen McCarthy of GCH in 22.24, with two GCH runners Kate Wyczesana and Lorraine Naughton second and third home.

Ballinderreen 10KM

South Galway AC’S annual 10km takes place in Ballinderreen on Sunday November 19th next at 12.30 pm. This is a flat fast course with a great chance of a fast time. The event incorporates the Galway County 10k Road race championships for 2017

The race starts in Ballindereen village with an anticlockwise loop finishing at the community centre. This course is certified measured by AAI and is chip timed.

Prizes for various categories. Entrants can register online at Run Ireland or on the day at Ballindereen community centre from 10am-12pm.

Parking and toilets will be available within the GAA grounds. Tea/coffee and delicious treats will be provided after the race.

Galway City Harriers Fit for Life 10th Birthday

The GCH Fit4Life group is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this November having been established by club supremo Bernie Kelly back in November 2007.The group has seen literally thousands of Galwegians take up and enjoy running in a group environment around the City and Westside/Newcastle areas in particular, and has been a huge success. The hugely dedicated Ms. Kelly continues to lead and organize the twice weekly sessions with a team of dedicated Group Leaders. Fit4Track sessions have been introduced in the last 2 years with great success.

A number of events have been organized to mark the 10th birthday and all former and current members are invited to any or all of the events. Upcoming events this week are as follows; Thursday 16th. Past members are invited to run with the present Fit4Life groups for a night of running nostalgia. Meeting at 6.45 at Westside Library and leave at 7pm for a run with old friends, and then a Reunion next Friday night 17th at Crowe’s Bar, Bohermore at 9pm.