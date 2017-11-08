Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Juvenile and Senior League Cross Country Championships

Longford AC hosted the Connacht Uneven Age Juvenile Championships for U11s, U13s, U15s, U17s and U19s, and day two of the Senior League Cross Country Championships for 2017, last Sunday on a superb course in Moyne College, Co. Longford.

Feidhlim McGowan of Sligo AC led home the Senior race ahead of Paddy O’Toole of Westport AC, while Michael Kerrin was first GCH man home in sixth. The ladies race was won once again by Adrianna Melia of Longford AC, while Kathryn Casserly of GCH ran strongly to take second position.

At Juvenile level, In the U11 Boys, Tuam AC took gold via Daragh Kenny, Cian Halligan, Ross Mitchell and Oisin Kelly, while Tuam AC also won team silver in the U11 Girls.

At U13 Level, Isabella Burke of Galway City Harriers won gold, and led GCH to the team title, with Aoibhe Joyce, Ava McKeon and Leana Ni Honcho all scoring team members. Aoibheann Fitzpatrick of Ballinasloe and District AC won silver individually, while Craughwell AC placed second team home. South Galway AC won the U13 Boys team title via David and Stephen Mannion, Andrew Horan, and Rian Dunne Lea, while Craughwell were second team home, with club member Mathis Bocquet taking bronze overall individually.

At U15 level, Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC was very impressive winning easily, leading all the way.

Sarah Gilhooley of Athenry was second in the U17Girls, with clubmate Aisling Keane third in the U19 Girls. William Fitzgerald of Craughwell placed third in the competitive U17 Boys with Luke Evans winning silver in the U19 Boys.

Connacht Primary Schools, Juvenile and Senior League Fixtures

The Connacht Primary Schools Finals and the last day of the Adult League races, have been refixed for Saturday 18th November, at St Brigid’s GAA grounds, Kiltoom, Roscommon, with a 12 noon start time

Corofin AC 8k

Matt Bidwell won the Corofin AC 8k road race last Sunday, running 26.25, for a clear victory over Ger Hartnett of Tuam AC in second in 28.37 and Gary Scully of Nenagh in third in 28.45. First lady home was Yvonne Fehily of Athenry AC in 34.01, with local athlete Eimear Bray of Corofin AC second and Justine Heneghan third home

Athenry AC 5km

Athenry AC hosts their annual Fit4Life 5km next Saturday 11th November at 11:00am. Registration is online or on the day in Clarin College, Athenry. Runners, Joggers and Walkers all welcome