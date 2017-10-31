Galway Athletics Report

Dublin Marathon

The annual Dublin City Marathon was held last Sunday around the streets of the capital. The event an incorporated the National Marathon championships, and saw some incredible performances from Galway club athletes.

Galway City Harriers Senior Ladies team retained their National title with an incredible display of distance running.This year’s squad comprised of Grainne Ni Uallachain, Elaine Walsh, and Siobhan Egan, and the squad each ran outstanding races. Ni Uallachain and Walsh both broke the 3-hour barrier running 2.58 and2.59 respectively, taking National individual category medals as well, while Egan knocked five minutes off her previous best to clock 3.03 and also win a bronze 035 category medal.There were other good performances from Tara Whyte, a recent GCH signing who ran 3.08, while Eilis Ni Dhuill also GCH clocked 3.12 in her first marathon. Tammie Corrigan of Athenry AC looked at ease running a super time of 3.10.

Jerome Debize of GCH was first Galway man over the line, running a solid 2 hours 44 minutes, with Culain O’Meara also of the city club having a great day at the office clocking 2.50, with other sub three-hour performances coming from Diarmuid Hennessy 2.55, Gerry Carty, 2.55, Jimmy Ward 2.56, Padraig McHugh 2.58 and Tony O’Connor 2.58, all of GCH. Kieran Staunton of Athenry AC continued his excellent form running 2.52.

Martin Kearney of GCH won the National title contenders at Individual level at O60 age groups, running a personal best of 3 hours 2 minutes to do so. Michael Greene also of GCH won bronze at Over 65, running 3.35.

Frankfurt Marathon

At the Frankfurt Marathon held Sunday last, Athenry AC’s Jane Ann Meehan put on the performance of the weekend, clocking a superb 2 hours 50 minutes, while clubmate Gearoid Rohan also broke 3 hours, as he clocked 2hrs 53 minutes.

Connacht Juvenile and Senior League Cross Country Championships

Leitrim Athletics County Board hosted the Connacht Even Age Juvenile Championships and the first day of the Senior League Cross Country Championships for 2017, last Sunday, at Carly/St. Josephs GAA Club, Sligo.

Eanna Folan of GCH led home the Senior race with a controlled victory, ahead of Paddy O’Toole of Westport AC, and James Frizzell also GCH in third. The ladies race was won by Adrianna Melia of Longford AC, while Aoife King of GCH was second Junior lady home.

At Juvenile level, Aoibheann Fitzpatrick of Ballinasloe and District AC won the U12 Girls race, leading her team to second overall. In the U12 Boys, Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell AC was second overall, while Tuam AC won silver in the team event.

At U14 Level, Emma Moore of Galway City Harriers was second girl home, and led GCH to the team title. Oisin Keane of East Galway AC ran a fine second in the U14 Boys race.

At U16 level, Eimear Rowe of GCH Claimed bronze in the Girls race, with GCH taking second team, while Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC also won bronze in the U16 Boys. GCH won team gold via Barry Murphy, Alvaro Garcia, Eoghan Jennings and Cillian Jordan.

Aaron Brennan of GCH won silver in the U18 Boys, while Sarah Gilhooley of Athenry was third in the U18 Girls.

Connacht Primary Schools, Juvenile and Senior League Fixtures

Longford Athletics County Board will host the Connacht Uneven Age Juvenile Championships for U11s, U 13s, U15s, U17s and U19s, and day two of the Senior League Cross Country Championships for 2017, next Sunday, 5th November in Moyne College, Co. Longford.

The Connacht Primary Schools Finals and Adult League races, is now refixed for Saturday 18th November, at St Brigid’s GAA grounds, Kiltoom, Roscommon

Corrib AC Run with the Wind races

Corrib Athletic Club hosted the fourth edition of their Run Like the Wind 4k and 8k Races, at the newly opened Galway Wind Park Saturday last. Seamus Leddy of GCH made a welcome return to action winning the 4k race, in 15.16 with his clubmate Jean O’Connor first lady home, James Maher of Templemore AC won the 8k race in a time of 28.45, with David Carter second in 30.18 and former Irish international Deirdre Byrne third, and first lady home in 30.42.

All Ireland combined events

The All Ireland Schools combined events were held in Athlone IT over the weekend

Brendan Lynch of St Brigid’s College, Loughrea won the Senior Boys event with a score of 3200 and clocked 4 personal bests along the way in a superb display of all round athletics. Lynch started with the 60m hurdles running8.79, threw 10.1 metres in the Shot, put in a huge Long Jump of 6.07m, and finished by sprinting the 200m in 23.30 and doing the 800m in 2.10.95. Ben Garrard of Craughwell AC finished 4th with 2900points in the same event.

Laura Cunningham of Presentation Athenry finished 3rd and claimed bronze in the Senior Girls event with a total of 2392 points.

There were other good performances from Ryan McNelis of Athenry who finished 5th in the Inter Boys, Eoghan Jennings of Carraroe who placed seventh in Junior boys, and his brother Daragh who was fifth in the Minor Boys event.

Corofin AC 8k

Corofin AC hosts their annual 8k road race this Sunday 5th November. The race starts and finishes in the village of Corofin at 2pm and takes a flat fast route. Race entrants are asked to assemble at the local Community Centre (Dr. Duggan Hall) at 1:50pm prior to being directed to the start line.

Entry fee of €15. T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 200 entrants.