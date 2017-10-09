Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country championships

Day two of the 2017 County Galway Cross country competition was held on Sunday last, in the Kilcornan Estate in Clarenbridge. 400 plus athletes competed across a packed programme of Juvenile races from U9 through to U19 age groups, with a large crowd in attendance to view some of the county’s best athletes.

In the first race of the day, the U9 Girls race, Craughwell’s Saoirse Mullins won yet again with a superb run, having taken U10 gold the previous week, while Craughwell AC took the team title. In the U9 Boys, Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC won the title, with Tuam AC taking team gold.

At U11level, Enda Keane of East Galway AC claimed gold in the U11 Boys race, with Tuam taking team gold, while in the U11 Girls, Aine Maguire of Tuam AC took the honours, and also led her club Tuam AC to the team title

In the U13 Girls, Isabella Burke of GCH won the gold after a hard-fought battle with clubmates Aoibhe Joyce and Ava McKeon, with GCH also taking team victory.

Mathis Bocquet of Craughwell AC powered home in impressive style in claiming the U13 Boys honours, with a strong South Galway AC club team taking the team title.

The U15 Boys race was won by Ralf Bodamer of Athenry AC and also led his club to team gold. Eimear Rowe of GCH won the U15 Girls by a large margin with a very strong run.

Ben Ryan of Craughwell won the U17 title with a fantastic front running performance with William Fitzgerald second and Barry Murphy third, with Craughwell taking team gold. Luke Evans of Craughwell AC won the U19 gold medal.

Ailbhe Miskella of Craughwell AC was the victor in the U17 Girls event, while Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC powered to victory in the U19 Women’s 4000m race.

Galway Bay Races

Almost 3,000 runners competed last Saturday in sunny Salthill, across the three Run Galway Bay races.

Raheny Shamrocks athlete Conor Dooney won the 10k in a fast 31 minutes, well clear of Gerard Costello in second and John Tracey third. Regular visitor to Galway, Irish international Siobhan O Doherty of Borrisokane AC won the ladies race in 36.22, with Yvonne Fehily of Athenry AC second and Ciara Beuster third.

Kevin English won the marathon in 2 hours 48 mins with Justin Gavigan second and John Donoghue third, both under three hours. First lady home was Rachel Stokes in 3 hours 9 mins, with Jean Lucey second and Deirdre Lynn third home

US athlete Brendan McDonnell, who has moved to Galway from Chicago won the Half Marathon in a good time of 70.20, with James Treanor of Monaghan second and TJ McHugh of Mayo AC third. First lady home in 1 hour 22 mins was Adrianna Melia of Longford AC with Mayo’s Heather Noone second and GCH athlete Grainne Ni Uallachain third home

Fixtures

There are two major road races on this week in Co. Galway. The first sees Connemara AC host their annual 10k on Saturday 14th October in Carna, with race start at 3pm.

The Moylough 10KM takes place Sunday, 15 October, next starting at 12 noon. The race starts in the village of Moylough and finishes at the Moylough Sportsfield. There will be changing facilities available at the Sportsfield and at the local Community Centre.