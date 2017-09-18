Galway Athletics Report

Charleville Half Marathon

There were some fantastic performances by Galway’s top female distance runners in the prestigious Charleville Half Marathon held Sunday last in Cork, Loughrea athlete Laura Shaughnessy who now runs with DSD AC in Dublin, won the Half in a superb time of 73.56, and Athenry AC’s Jane Ann Meehan ran an excellent 80.07 for fourth, in a top-class field. Shaughnessy’s run puts her second on the Irish list for 2017.

Rob Lennon of Castlegar AC also ran well, clocking 76.43, and he will now look to a fast Autumn marathon

Craughwell 5km

Craughwell held their XYEA sponsored 5k race Saturday last. William Fitzgerald of the host club put in a blistering run to take victory in an excellent time of 17:07. He was following in by David Carter, formerly one of GCH’s leading juveniles, now making a return to the sport who ran 17:35 with Jack Miskella , Craughwell AC taking third place in a time of 17:57. Luke Evans took the U18 prize in a time of 18:06 while Mark Davis was first O40 in a time of 18:14.

Caron Ryan of Craughwell took victory in the women’s race in a super time of 18:48 while sisters Ailbhe and Emily Miskella took second and third places in 21:49 and 22:50 .

Castlegar Cross Country

The annual Castlegar AC Cross Country races will take place on Saturday 23rd next in Merlin Woods Park, Doughiska, from 12 noon. The running order of events sees a Mixed relay of four 1500m legs first off , followed by U8, U10, U12 and U14 Juvenile cross country relays over four 500m legs, a 3k short course race for all abilities and ages, a 4k ladies race, and the blue riband event, the 6k for men. Online registration is now open at popupraces.ie