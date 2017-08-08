Galway Athletics Report

Celtic Games

Many of County Galway best up and coming young athletes represented Ireland at the Celtic Games in Santry last weekend, on either the Ireland or Irish Development squads, which competed against Wales and Scotland in a four way international match.

GCH had three representatives, Lydia Doyle competed in the U18 100m hurdles and placed 4th. Aoife Sheehy and Laura Nally with Irish team mates Laura Crossan and Ella Duane were also 4th in the 4 X 400m relay at the Celtic Games, while Aoife Sheehy won the bronze medal in the U18 400m hurdles individually.

Craughwell had three athletes competing also – the phenomenally talented Jerry Keary soared over 1.95m to claim victory in the U18 Boys High Jump, Chloe Casey threw the discus out to 33.39m to claim a new PB and club record and silver medal in the U16 Girls Discus, and Laura Cunningham leaped 10.59m to take 4th place in the U18 Girls Triple Jump. Daniel Callanan-Forde of Loughrea AC leaped 12.73m to take the bronze medal in the U18 Boys Triple Jump.

European Masters Athletics Championships

The final week of competition at the European Masters in Denmark, saw Sean McDermott of Castlegar Ac place seventh in his heat of the M40 800m with a fast 2.13 time while Ian Egan of Tuam AC competed in the M50 Half marathon, running 1hr 33mins.