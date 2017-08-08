15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway Athletics Report

By Sport GBFM
August 8, 2017

Time posted: 12:49 pm

Celtic Games

Many of County Galway best up and coming young athletes represented Ireland at the Celtic Games  in Santry last weekend, on either the Ireland or Irish Development squads, which competed against Wales and Scotland in a four way international match.

GCH had three representatives, Lydia Doyle competed in the U18 100m hurdles and placed 4th. Aoife Sheehy and Laura Nally with Irish team mates Laura Crossan and Ella Duane were also 4th in the 4 X 400m relay at the Celtic Games, while Aoife Sheehy won the bronze medal in the U18 400m hurdles individually.

Craughwell had three athletes competing also – the phenomenally talented Jerry Keary soared over 1.95m to claim victory in the U18 Boys High Jump, Chloe Casey threw the discus out to 33.39m to claim a new PB and club record and silver medal in the U16 Girls Discus, and Laura Cunningham leaped 10.59m to take 4th place in the U18 Girls Triple Jump. Daniel Callanan-Forde of Loughrea AC leaped 12.73m to take the bronze medal in the U18 Boys Triple Jump.

 

European Masters Athletics Championships

The final week of competition at the European Masters in Denmark, saw Sean McDermott of Castlegar Ac place seventh in his heat of the M40 800m with a fast 2.13 time while Ian Egan of Tuam AC competed in the M50 Half marathon, running 1hr 33mins.

GCH athletes Aoife Sheehy, Laura Nally, Lydia Doyle

Ryan McNelis Athenry AC with Laura Cunningham Craughwell

Laura Cunningham, Jerry Keary, Daniel Callanan Forde.

Craughwell athletes Chloe Casey, Jerry Keary, Laura Cunningham,

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Tuesday August 8th 2017
August 8, 2017
Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway Next Saturday
August 7, 2017
A Memorable Loughrea Triathlon Festival Draws To A Close
August 7, 2017
Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody go Head to Head in Hurling for Cancer Research Match

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 8, 2017
Concern that water issues will seriously damage Roundstone tourism
August 8, 2017
Report raises concerns over foster care standards in Galway/Roscommon area

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline