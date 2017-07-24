Galway Athletics Report

National Senior Track and Field Championships

The highlight of the track season, the National Senior Track and Field championships, were held last weekend in Santry over two days.

Galway athletes achieved two medals, with GCH thrower Brendan Staunton of GCH winning bronze in the Weight for height throw at the national championships, and Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC also secured a bronze medal in the Ladies 5000m walk, behind international walker Kate Veale .

Keith Fallon of Galway City Harriers made the 5,000 metres final where he placed a fine sixth in 15.11, after coming through the heats on Saturday in 15.06. Kathryn Casserly also of GCH ran well in the 800m heats placing sixth in 2.22, just missing a final spot.

Other Galway athletes had mixed fortunes with GCH sprinters Jonah Erugo and Robert Meagher securing personal bests in the heats of the 200m, but Gary Thornton left disappointed, having to withdraw mid race from the 10,000 metres event, after illness, and he will likely now target the Streets of Galway 8k in two weeks, while a recurring calf injury kept GCH thrower Sean Breathnach out of the championships.

European U20 Championships

Talented sprinter Cillin Greene, of GCH and Ireland, competed in the U 20 European Championships in Grosseto, Italy last weekend, in both the 200m and the 4x100m relay. In the 200m Greene made it through the heats, where he ran 21.50, and got to the semifinals, where he ran 21.52, for sixth place, just missing a final berth. Greene ran on the Irish 4x100m relay squad on Sunday, where they finished seventh in their heat.

Irish selection

Aoife Sheehy, Lydia Doyle and Laura Nally, all of GCH, have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming Celtic Games on the 5th of August in Morton Stadium, as part of the Irish Development Squad.

Sheehy will compete in the 400m hurdles, Doyle in the 100m hurdles and Nally in the 4 x 400m relay. Selection was based on their excellent performances at this year’s National Championships. They will be joined by three Craughwell AC athletes– thrower Chloe Casey, and jumpers Jerry Keary and Laura Cunningham also selected for the Irish U16 and U18 teams. Athenry AC’s Ryan McNelis has also been selected to represent Ireland in the 400m hurdles. The Irish squad will compete against teams from Scotland and Wales.

East Galway AC 5km

East Galway AC held a 5km run on 22ndJuly last in Skehana, and first home was William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC in 17.48, with Damien Larkin also Craughwell second over the line and Mike Keating third, while Sheila Reilly was winner of the Ladies race.

Other news

Folan 2nd in Cork City Sports

Eanna Folan of GCH placed second at the famous Cork City Sports track meet, held last Tuesday at the Mardyke Arena. Folan competed in the Junior Mens 1500m, ran a personal best time of 4.04 in what was a tactically excellent performance from the very talented young athlete

Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k.

Entries to the 32ndannual Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8km, organized by Galway City Harriers, are flying in, with 2,500 entered already, and only 500 entries remaining, with two weeks to go until race day. The prestigious race looks set for yet another full house on race day, Saturday 12th August next (7pm start). There are plenty of top runners from around the country entered, visitors from virtually every county in Ireland and many from the UK and Europe, as well as many familiar faces on the Galway running scene, and locals who take on the 8km challenge each year, which remains a race for all and a major event on the city summer calendar. Entries are still open on Active.com

National League

Day two of the National Track and Field League takes place Sunday next in Templemore, with GCH’s Mens squad and Galway Ladies competing in Round two in the Premier League, and Galway County Men going in the First Division. All squads will be looking for good all-round performances to make August’s League final.