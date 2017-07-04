Galway Athletics Report

National Junior & U23 T&F Championships

The National Junior and U23 Track and Field finals were held in Tullamore Harriers stadium Saturday last and once again Galway athletes impressed, with two golds and a host of medals.

Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC took gold in the U23 Women’s 3k Walk, a week after placing 6th in the British Race Walk 20k in a personal best time of 1hr 46 mins.

Brendan Lynch of Loughrea AC also took gold in the Junior Men’s Triple Jump with a huge leap of 14.10 metres.

It was another successful day at National level for Craughwell athletes Jerry Keary and Sinead Treacy as both athletes claimed bronze in their respective events, with Keary clearing 1.95m to take the bronze in the Junior Men’s High Jump and Treacy leaping 4.95m to take the bronze in the U23 Women’s Long Jump.

Ryan McNelis and Patryk Woleniuk of Athenry AC both won National medals in the 400m hurdles, with McNelis running a new PB over the 59.54 for silver and Woleniuck claiming the bronze.

Cillin Greene of Galway City Harriers won bronze in a superb time of 10.77 in a hotly contested Junior Men’s 100m race. The GCH 4x400m relay team took silver in the Junior Men’s relay, with Shane Canavan, Eanna Folan, Aaron Brennan and Thomas Mc Stay the scoring four.

National Juvenile Inter club relay championships

The Inter Club relays for U12-19 Juvenile teams were held Sunday last on the track in Athlone IT.

Galway City Harriers won gold in the U19 boys 4 x 100mrelay, with the squad comprising Sean Kilmartin, Luke O’Shaughnessy, Diego Brule and Kacper Poniatowski. GCH also won Silver medals in the U18 Girls in the 4 x 400m event, via Aoife Sheehy, Laoise Geraghty, Rita Lahue, Miriam Greene and Laura Nally, while the U14 Girls took bronze medals, with some incredible running across the rounds from Gillian McGrath, Aoife Waldron, Leana Nic Dhonncha, Emma Moore and Ava McKeon. The GCH U14 boys placed fourth in the 4 X 100m relay final.

Craughwell AC fielded a huge number of teams, with best results from the U18 Girls 4x100m who came fourth in the National final, with other good runs from the U19 Girls 4x400m Relay in 5th, theU18 Girls 4x100m placing 6th, the U19 Girls 4x100m, 5th home, and the U18 Girls 4x400m in 6th place.

National Masters Track and Field Championships

The National Masters Track and Field Championships were held Saturday last in Tullamore and Galway athletes came home with a large medal haul across all age categories, which ranged from Over 35 and upwards.

Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers), who competed for Ireland at the European Team Championships last week, won the M35 discus with 45.16m.Linas Mitkas of GCH claimed double gold with an impressive 42 metre throw in the M40 Discus and he also took victory in the Shot Putt.

Also in the field, GCH’s Cliff Jennings won triple silver in the M50 Discus, Javelin, and Shot, and claimed bronze in the Hammer, while Richard O Hanlon took silver in the M60 Shot Putt.

On the track, Peter O Sullivan of Craughwell AC stormed home to a very impressive win in the M40 1500m, and also secured bronze in the 800m. Martin McEvilly of GCH continued his National winning streak, claiming gold in the M65 5000m, and also took silver in a hard fought 1500m. Kathryn Casserly of GCH won bronze in the 800m, while Majella Loftus also GCH claimed bronze in the 400m with a very fast finish. Andy Talbot of CRH won double bronze in both the 1500m, and 5000m. Maura Loftus of GCH race walked to silver in the F70 category in her first outing over the 3k distance.

GCH relay squads came home with a large medal haul, with the ladies’ quartet of Majella Loftus, Sonya King, Jean O Connor and Kathryn Casserly, winning silver in both the 4x100m and 4x400mrelays, while the Men’s 4x400m squad of Neil O Leary, Brian O Connor, Eamonn Hornibrook and Ronan O Conghaile, claimed bronze.

Tuam AC’s Justin Lane won silver in the Hammer at M40 level, and bronze in the hurdles, while his clubmate Trish Monahan claimed Shot Putt bronze and Ian Egan M50 5000m bronze.

Corofin’s Peggy Higgins was the Galway athlete of the day, with an incredible six golds, winning the Javelin, Shot Putt, Discus, High and Long jumps and the Hammer throw, in the F60 category. Thomas Farragher also of Corofin AC took double gold in the discus and Hammer at Over 60 level, as well as Silver in the weight throw and bronze in the Shot Putt.

Headford 8k road race

John Byrne of Mayo AC won the annual Headford 8k road race comfortably on Saturday evening last, winning by over a minute, in a time of 26.43. John Moroney of GCH was second, with Dariusz Monkewiecz third. Local lady Siobhan Lee won the ladies section for the first time , in a fast time of 31.33, with clubmate Neasa De Burca second and Aoife King also GCH third home.

Fixtures

The National Juvenile Track and Field Championships take centre stage this weekend with two days of competition on next Saturday and Sunday in Tullamore. Many of Galway’s top young athletes will be in action including middle distance runners Emma Moore, Eanna Folan, Aaron Brennan and Thomas McStay of GCH, and throwers Chloe Casey of Craughwell AC and the Jennings brothers Eoghan and Darragh of GCH all competing for honours.