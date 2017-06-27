Galway Athletics Report

National Track and Field Championships U9 to 11

The National U9-11 Track and Field Championships were held Saturday last in Tullamore and featured age group finals for the pairs at U9, 10 and 11 Juvenile level, where the best times or jumps were combined to form the final standing.

Tuam AC Juveniles had great success with Grace McGrath and Clodagh Gannon taking pride of place, as their pair won the All Ireland U9 60 meter sprint. Grace McGrath also took bronze along with Kate Halligan in the U 9 300m race. In the relays, there were silver medals for the Tuam U10 Boys squad of Conor Mongey, JJ Ofioh, Taylor Woodham, Matthew Mannion, Oisin McGinn and Tom Henry in the 4*100m relay, and bronze for the U9 Girls relay team of Kate Halligan, Grace McGrath, Clodagh Gannon, and Siofra Phelan. Tuam pair Ciaran O Donnell and JJ Ofioh were second in the U10 60m Boys pairs event winning silver.

Galway City Harriers U11 Boys pair of Richard McGrath and Shane Meagher took home bronze in the 60m sprint event. Craughwell AC athletes Ben Moran and Dara Zimmerer won silver in the U10 Boys Long Jump, and also placed fourth in the 60m sprint pair.

Irish captaincy honour for Breathnach.

Sean Breathnach of GCH captained the Irish squad that competed in the European Team Championships held in Vaasa, Finland last weekend. Ireland finished eighth team overall and maintain their place in the European First League as a result

National Track and Field League

The National Track and Field League commenced last weekend with Round One being held in Athlone IT.

Galway Ladies team are top of the Premier Division ladies after a fantastic team performance, with wins across the board, including via Maeve Curley, who stormed home in the 1500 metre walk, Lydia Doyle winning the 100m, Emma O Hara taking hammer victory, captain Sarah Finnegan winning the Triple Jump, and the 4*100m relay team, who were anchored to victory by Sinead Treacy. There were valuable points racked up by Treacy in the sprints, Rachel Finnegan over long hurdles, Aoife Sheehy over 400, Niamh Hennelly, in the 1500, Áine O Farrell over 3k, Maebh Brannigan in the 800, and in the field events via Aoife Walsh, Mary Barrett, Siona Lawless, Lorraine Delaney and Cathy McKenna.

GCH men are 8th overall in the Premier Men’s Division after a solid showing in Round One, with wins on the day from Robert Meagher in the 200m, and Brendan Staunton in the Discus, and good performances by Shane Canavan, Cliff Jennings, Henrique Novokolata, Eanna Folan, James Frizzell, Eoghan Dobey and Diego Brule .

Galway County Men’s team lie tenth overall after their debut at the National League, with a 2-metre-High Jump and event victory by Jerry Keary among the highlights. Keary also won the Triple Jump, and Daniel Callanan Forde took the Long Jump. The squad, managed by Sean McDermott and Michael Tobin, fielded a range of young stars and experienced athletes, with strong runs on the track by Ryan McNelis and Patryk Woleniuk of Athenry, throwers Tommy Farragher, Justin Lane and Barry Rafferty all clocking up points, and Craughwell athletes Kevin Mooney, Ben Garrard, Gavin Cooney and Peter O Sullivan all placing well in the middle-distance races

Athenry AC Half Marathon

The Athenry AC Half Marathon took place Saturday in the village of Monivea, Co. Galway, and almost 300 toed the line on a superb summer’s day. Paul Conlon was first home in 1 hour 20 mins 28 seconds, just ten seconds ahead of Daire Comer of Tuam AC after a great tussle between the pair, with Kevin Ward of Longford AC in third in 1.21. First lady home was Jane Ann Meehan of host club Athenry AC, for the fourth year in a row, in a time of 1.25. Yvonne Feehily, also Athenry AC was second in, with third home Maeve Flannery of Derg AC in 1:37:50

A 5km was also held alongside the half marathon, and first home was Feargal Walsh (Athenry AC) in 17:27, second was Ronan O’Conghaile (GCH) in 18:01, and third, Castlegar AC’s Damien Ryan in 18:20.

In the ladies section, first home was Athenry’s Edel Kelly in 20:15, with Maggie Vahey (Athenry AC) second in 20:23, and Tammy Corrigan (Athenry AC) 20:28

Dunshaughlin 10k

Loughrea native Laura Shaughnessy continued her recent winning streak, as she was first lady across the line, in a phenomenal time of 34 mins 2 seconds, at the prestigious Dunshaughlin 10km held last Saturday night.

Race Walking

Well done to Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC, who placed 6th in the British Race Walk 20k in a personal best 1hr 46, and came very close to the European U23 standard of 1.45

Fixtures

National Championships

This weekend sees the National Junior & U23 T&F Championships, National Juvenile Inter club relay championships, and the National Masters Track and Field Championships all taking place, as the All Irelands season really takes off. Galway will have plenty of interest in the Juniors and U23s which will be held Saturday in Tullamore, with the likes of Cillin Greene and Robert Meagher of GCH, and Jerry Keary of Craughwell AC all competing for honours. The Masters take centre stage in Tullamore on Sunday, with the Majella Loftus and Sonya King of GCH targeting sprint medals, and Martin Kearney, Sean McDermott and Ian Egan all medal contenders in the distance events. The Inter club relays for U12-19 are on Sunday in Athlone IT

Headford 8k 2017

The annual Headford 8k road race takes place on Saturday next, the 1st July at 7pm sharp. Race Entry is €20, and the race is an AAI Approved event. Race HQ is at the GAA pitch, in Headford town on the Shrule Road.