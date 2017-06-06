Galway Athletics Report

Irish Schools Track and Field Championships

The Irish Schools Track and Field finals were held Saturday last in Tullamore, and a huge crowd were in attendance to see Ireland best up and coming talent in action, across a 122 event programme. Galway athletes secured a large medal haul across the day.

St Mary’s College Galway became the first school from Connacht since the early 1970s to win the overall senior boys’ College of Science Trophy with 49 points – well ahead of Belvedere College on 30. The team secured points across all events, with Jason Lydon and Shane Canavan star performers, and Mary’s gained a silver team medal in the 4x400m relay .

Cillin Greene of Presentation Athenry and GCH won two individual silvers and two European Junior qualifying standards in the 100 and 200m events. He ran 10.7 in the 100m in a photo finish with Mark Smyth with Smyth taking gold. Jack Dempsey also of GCH placed fourth in the 100m. A few hours later Greene ran 21.68 in the 200m to take silver once again.

Bryan Ndego of Sligo Grammar and GCH cleared 1.90m in the Senior Boys High Jump to claim joint silver with Craughwell’s Jerry Keary. Seren O’Toole of GCH took bronze in the Inter Girls 300m hurdles in a new PB of 44.8

Chloe Casey of St Raphael’s and Craughwell AC (pictured above) secured a silver medal in the Intermediate girls shot putt. Casey heaved the 3kg shot putt out to 13.07m in her first year in the intermediate grade to continue her fine run of National medals. There was also silver for Eoghan Jennings of GCH in the Junior Boys Pole Vault, jumping 2.75m in windy conditions

Brendan Lynch won bronze in the Senior Boys Triple Jump for St Brigids Loughrea,and Jason Lydon of St Mary’s Galway also took bronze in the Minor Boys Shot Putt.

There were a number of medal near misses, with Diego Brule placing fourth in the Inter Boys 400m hurdles for St Endas in an impressive performance, and Shane Canavan of St Mary’s also fourth in the Senior 400m flat.

Marathon win

Congratulations go to Ciaran Faherty of GCH, Spiddal and now Auckland based, on winning the Christchurch Marathon in New Zealand in a superb time of 2 hours 24 minutes.

Galway 5km Series

Michael O Connor of GCH of Craughwell AC stormed home to a comprehensive victory in the finalleg of the 2017 Galway 5km Series, held in Athenry on Tuesday last. O Connor ran 15.57 the fastest time of the series for the win. with Ben Ryan of Craughwell AC second in 16.37, and the ever-improving Neil O Leary of GCH third in 16.41.

First lady home was once again Barbara Dunne of GCH in 18.14, with second home Grainne Ni Uallachain of GCH in 18.19 , and Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC third in 18.22. Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell ACagain took the wheelchair race honours in a very fast time of 15.0

Castlegar Mile races

Gary Martyn of GCH was the fastest miler at theone mile races organized by Castlegar AC in Merlin Woods Community park, Doughiska, last Friday. Martyn clocked 4.57 for the mile, held on a grass track, with Athenry ACs Feargal Walsh second and Robert Malseed of Mayo AC third home

Maree 8k

The annual Maree 8km was held on Bank Holiday Monday, last, with well over 100 taking part. First home was Keith Fallon of GCH in 25.40, with Matt Bidwell second in 27.40, and Kevin Mooney third., and first lady was Ester Wright in 36 minutes.

Fixtures

Thursday next 8th June sees the Galway Junior Senior and Masters County championships take place. There is a Ladies 3000m and Men’s5000m event and both take place in Dangan from 7.45 pm. There is also an open 1000m track race, and open entry Shot Putt and Discus events in the field.

Saturday June 10th sees the Connacht Track and Field Championships take centre stage with Day One featuring the U9-U12 competitions, which will be held in Sligo.

Portumna Forest Marathon

The Portumna Forest park series of races will be held this Saturday June 10th and the event includes a 100Km, 50Km, Full and Half Marathon, 10Km and 5Km on a six race programme,