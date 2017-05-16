Galway Athletics Report

Galway Athletics Awards

Galway AAI County Board are delighted to announce that the following people have been selected as category winners in the Galway AAI Athletics Awards.

The winners will be presented with their awards at a reception in the Westwood Hotel in Dangan, on Sunday 21st May next, from 6:30pm, which will be attended by Athletics Ireland President, Ms. Georgina Drumm.

Female Age 12-15: Seren O’Toole (GCH)

Male Age 12-15 Evan Hallinan (Craughwell AC)

Female Age 16-19: Nicole King (GCH)

Male Age 16-19: Cillin Greene (GCH)

Female Senior: Niamh Hennelly (GCH)

Male Senior: Sean Breathnach (GCH)

Female Master: Mary Barrett (Loughrea AC)

Male Master: Gary Thornton (GCH)

Outstanding Contribution Coyle (GCH)

Hall of Fame: Brian Geraghty (GCH)

Female Team: Senior Marathon team (GCH)

Male Team: National Premier League team (GCH)

Galway 5km Series

Conor Dolan made it three wins of out three with victory in the third leg of the 2017 Galway 5km Series, on a very fast course in Craughwell on Tuesday last. Dolan clocked seasons16.19 for the win, ahead of Craughwell AC athlete Ben Ryan who ran 16.42 in second, and Timmie Glavey of Mayo AC third, also sub 17. First lady home was Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC,in 18.19, with the fast finishing Barbara Dunne and Grainne Ni Uallachain, both of GCH in second and third. Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC took the wheelchair race honours in 16.45

Mixed Schools competition Athenry win

In a new initiative from Athletics Ireland known as the Bank of Ireland Talent ID Programme Masterclass, the Presentation College Athenry first year team competed in the Mixed Schools category in the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, where they won the team event ahead of other schools throughout Ireland. The event required the team members to compete in 60m sprint, long jump and a standing high jump with each of the 5 boys and 5 girls scoring points for their team .

Fixtures

The popular annual Mayfly 10 km takes place in Oughterard next Sunday, May 21st at 1.30pm.