Galway among best performing gaeltacht regions for job creation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway gaeltacht had one of the best job creation figures in 2015, according to Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The organisation has published its annual report for 2015, which reveals that Its client companies created 533 full-time equivalent jobs in gaeltacht regions across Ireland last year.

Údarás na Gaeltachta was established in 1980, and has its head offices in Furbo.

The overall objective of Údarás na Gaeltachta is to ensure that Irish remains the main communal language of the Gaeltacht into the future by funding and fostering a wide range of enterprise development and job creation initiatives.

It also supports strategic language, cultural and community based activities in Gaeltacht regions across Ireland.

Ireland’s gaeltacht regions have a total population of around 100,000 people.

Last year, there was a net gain of 215 jobs, the highest net increase since 2005.

At year end, total employment in Údarás client companies stood at 7,869, comprising 7,268 full-time and 601 part-time jobs.

There was a significant drop in the number of jobs lost, a decrease of 50% on the numbers lost in 2014 resulting in the lowest job attrition rate on record.

The largest increase in employment during 2015 took place in companies in the Donegal and Galway Gaeltacht areas.

At the end of 2015 Údarás na Gaeltachta was managing a substantial property portfolio of over 240,000 square metres located throughout the Gaeltacht in seven different counties.

In the Galway Gaeltacht, development work on the site of the Visitors Centre at Teach an Phiarsaigh in Rosmuc was completed, and a contractor was appointed to undertake the construction work.