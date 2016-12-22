15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

gbfm-news-jobs

Galway among best performing gaeltacht regions for job creation

By GBFM News
December 22, 2016

Time posted: 1:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway gaeltacht had one of the best job creation figures in 2015, according to Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The organisation has published its annual report for 2015, which reveals that Its client companies created 533 full-time equivalent jobs in gaeltacht regions across Ireland last year.

Údarás na Gaeltachta was established in 1980, and has its head offices in Furbo.

The overall objective of Údarás na Gaeltachta is to ensure that Irish remains the main communal language of the Gaeltacht into the future by funding and fostering a wide range of enterprise development and job creation initiatives.

It also supports strategic language, cultural and community based activities in Gaeltacht regions across Ireland.

Ireland’s gaeltacht regions have a total population of around 100,000 people.

Last year, there was a net gain of 215 jobs, the highest net increase since 2005.

At year end, total employment in Údarás client companies stood at 7,869, comprising 7,268 full-time and 601 part-time jobs.

There was a significant drop in the number of jobs lost, a decrease of 50% on the numbers lost in 2014 resulting in the lowest job attrition rate on record.

The largest increase in employment during 2015 took place in companies in the Donegal and Galway Gaeltacht areas.

At the end of 2015 Údarás na Gaeltachta was managing a substantial property portfolio of over 240,000 square metres located throughout the Gaeltacht in seven different counties.

In the Galway Gaeltacht, development work on the site of the Visitors Centre at Teach an Phiarsaigh in Rosmuc was completed, and a contractor was appointed to undertake the construction work.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New SSE Airtricity League 2017 fixtures released
Boil water notice lifted in Kilconnell after more than a year
inishmore-kilronan-news
December 22, 2016
Island Ferries to resume full ferry services to Inis Mór
HSA-news-health-safety-authority
December 22, 2016
Elderly man dies in Athenry farming accident
sacre-coeur-news-fire
December 22, 2016
Former hotel site in Salthill could become carpark

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
european-champions-cup-1200x675
December 22, 2016
EPCR Announce Details of Rounds Five and Six of the European Champions Cup
17 March 2016; Trainer Willie Mullins, left, and jockey Ruby Walsh smile to the crowd in the winners' enclosure after winning the Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle with Limini. Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England. Picture credit: Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE (Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images)
December 22, 2016
TV3 secures 4-year UK Horseracing Deal
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK