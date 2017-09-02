15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Alliance Against War to host city peace stall on North Korea

By GBFM News
September 2, 2017

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Alliance Against War will host a peace information stall in the city this afternoon to discuss the situation in North Korea.

The event aims to address people’s concerns about growing tensions on the Korean peninsula as well as raise awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The group says we need to recognise that North Korea has genuine fears of a US invasion – and while firing missiles is not justified, discussion rather than war is needed.

It’s also looking to draw attention to Ireland’s role in the current crisis in Yemen, through the facilitating of military transport planes at Shannon Airport.

The information stall will take place at Shop Street from 2pm.

Organiser Niall Farrell says historical context is important in understanding the current situation in Korea.

