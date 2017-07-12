Galway academics named champions of European research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway based researchers have been recognised as having reached the pinnacle of European research in their fields.

NUI Galway’s Dr. Conor O’Byrne and Dr. Michael Madden have been branded Ireland’s champions of EU research.

The outstanding achievement awards show the immense contribution of the winners to Ireland’s success in the Horizon 2020 EU framework programme for research and innovation.

Horizon 2020 is Europe’s biggest research and innovation programme, with almost 80 billion euro of funding available to researchers over a 7 year period.