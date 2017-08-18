15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Under 21 Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final with Limerick

By Sport GBFM
August 18, 2017

Time posted: 11:35 am

The Galway Under 21 Hurling Team For Tomorrow’s All-Ireland Semi-Final has been named

The team sees Senior panelists Jack Grealish and Sean Loftus named in the half back line, while Thomas Monaghan and Conor Whelan will start in attack. Conor Cosgrave of Ardrahan and Loughrea’s Joseph Mooney man the central defensive positions with Kevin McHugo and Dan Nevin at midfield.

Athenry’s Cian Burke is at full forward in a team that has 6 starters from the 2015 Al Ireland Minor winning team. Declan Cronin and Sean Linnane are joint captains.

The Galway Team is

1. Darragh Gilligan

2. Declan Cronin

3. Conor Cosgrove

4. Ian Fox

5. Jack Grealish

6. Joe Mooney

7. Sean Loftus

8. Kevin McHugo

9. Dan Nevin

10. Brian Concannon

11. Sean Linnane

12. Thomas Monaghan

13. Conor Whelan

14. Cian Burke

15. Jack Coyne

