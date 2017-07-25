Galway Under 16 Ladies Ready For All-Ireland Final Date With Cork

Galway Face Cork in the All-Ireland Final in McDonagh Park, Nenagh tomorrow evening at 7pm.

Galway have been impressive in their run to the final with good wins over Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon (Twice) and Dublin in the Semi-Final.

Their manager Kieran Collins spoke to John and Gerry on Over The Line

Galway’s Route To The Final

Connacht Championship

Galway 11-16 Mayo 0-6

Galway 8-17 Sligo 2-2

Galway 7-26 Leitrim 1-0

Galway 8-12 Roscommon 1-4

Connacht A Final

Galway 3-13 Roscommon 0-3

All-Ireland Semi-Final

Galway 9-11 Dublin 1-5