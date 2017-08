Galway’s Under 16 Camogie Team won an historic third All-Ireland Title in a row yesterday when they defeated Wexford in the Final in Kinnegad by 2-16 to 2-5. Both of Galway’s goals in the second half came from Chloe Quinn Reilly.

Darren Kelly reports

After the game, Darren spoke to team captain Niamh Horan and player of the match Niamh McPeake

Darren then spoke to the successful Galway manager Tony Donovan