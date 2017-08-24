Galway Under 16 Camogie Team Prepare For All-Ireland Final

Galway’s Under 16 Camogie team are busy preparing for Sunday’s All-Ireland Final when they face Wexford at Coralstown/Kinnegad.

The story behind Galway saw then beaten by Dublin in their first game but wins over Kilkenny and Limerick saw them through to the All-Ireland Semi-Final where they defeated Cork.

The manager of the Galway team is Tony O’Donovan and he spoke to John who put it to him that there must be a great sense of anticipation in the camp ahead of the final.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3.30pm and there will be live updates on Galway Bay FM.